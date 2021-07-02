Who better to receive a birthday shoutout from than the Queen herself Beyonce? And that’s exactly what happened to singer/actress Chloe Bailey, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday last week.

Queen Bee took to her Instagram Story yesterday to share a throwback pic of her and Chloe cuddling on what appears to the set of their 2003 film The Fighting Temptation, in which Chloe played the younger version of Beyonce’s character Lilly. Peep the sweet birthday shoutout (below).

Chloe, along with her sister Halle, signed with Beyonce’s Parkwood record label back in 2015 for $1.5 million. Since then, Chloe has been cast in a recurring role on ABC's Grown-ish and sister Halle is currently filming Disney's live action remake of The Little Mermaid. The duo were just nominated last week at BET Hip Hop Awards for four awards: including Best Group, Album of the Year (Ungodly Hour), Her Award (“Baby Girl”) and Video of the Year (“Do It”).