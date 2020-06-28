Our "R&B Season" playlist on Spotify has been freshly updated with the best R&B offerings from the past few weeks, which include some new Beyoncé, Usher, 6LACK, and more. Earlier this month on Juneteenth, Beyoncé surprised fans with a new song titled "Black Parade," which celebrates Black excellence and serves to support Black-owned businesses. While Bey's new song took on a more empowering and prideful message in response to the recent Black Lives Matter protests, Usher shared an equally important message in regards to police brutality and dealing with trauma. The singer dropped "I Cry" in an effort to show his sons and all Black men that it's okay to express your emotions out loud, especially when you're dealing with the hurt of watching so many Black lives be taken by police.

Alongside these two powerful new tracks are two cuts off 6LACK's new EP, 6pc Hot EP. We've decided to highlight "Long Nights" and "Float," but you can find the Lil Baby-featured "Know My Rights" on our "Fire Emoji" playlist as well. Check out the rest of our latest additions to "R&B Season," including new music from August Alsina, Dominic Fike, and more, and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists on Spotify.

