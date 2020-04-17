Beyoncé was certainly welcomed with (socially distanced) open arms when she made a surprise appearance on the Disney Family Singalong on ABC to sing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. As a member of the Disney family herself, having voiced Nala in the 2019 live-action remake of the Lion King, Queen Bey decided to join the virtual event on Thursday, hosted by Ryan Seacrest in partnership with Feeding America. After saying hello to "all of the families across the world," she made sure to acknowledge those risking their lives on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. "I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe," Bey said. "We greatly appreciate you."

After finishing up her virtual performance, Bey added some closing remarks. “Please hold onto your families tight," she told viewers. "Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

The special also included appearances from artists like Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovatom Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, whose performances were all broadcasted from their respective homes.

