Renaissance remains the talk of the town weeks after its release because it continues to dominate charts worldwide. Beyoncé's latest hit is just another addition to her string of No. 1 albums, and her reign at the top doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Recently, her mother Tina Lawson lauded the hard work the superstar singer put into her nostalgic record, and Madonna has continued conversations about the project by sharing a gift from Beyoncé.

When it comes to giving thanks, showing love, or expressing her appreciation for her fellow artists, Bey is a staple. She's known to send bouquets of flowers to her peers, and Madonna was the latest to receive praise.

Madonna appeared on the "Queens Remix" to Bey's chart-topping single "Break My Soul," and today (August 9), the original "Material Girl" shared a photo of her roses.

"Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you, you have opened so many doors for so many women," Beyoncé wrote. "You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B."

Over the picture, Madonna wrote, "[Red heart emojis] thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji] I love the Re-mix !" Check out the heartwarming exchange below.