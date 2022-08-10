To call Tina Lawson a proud mother is an understatement, and each time her children cross a milestone, she's right there to publicly sing their praises. Beyoncé's Renaissance has been the talk of the industry for weeks and as think-pieces continue to be penned about the album, the superstar's talents are once again a hot topic of conversation. Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently hosted their exclusive Renaissance party that featured a star-studded guestlist, and over on Instagram, Lawson shared a clip of her daughter and son-in-law.

In the caption, Lawson penned a note about the hard work and dedication that Beyoncé has to each of her projects, as well as the sacrifices the icon makes.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

"I've watched for over two years all of the constant hard work , the sacrifice sometimes of time with her family , the all night sessions , working while sick , weekends and then nurturing three kids," wrote Lawson. "Time away from a very supportive husband , the Blood sweat and tears , I say that to say Beyonce works harder than any human being I know and deserves and earns everything she gets! Absolutely nothing is handed to her."

"She minds her own business and does not speak badly of anyone, never puts anyone down , Is always loyal and kind," she continued. "Takes care of her bussiness don't mess with nobody . So I am proud of you!!!! Kudos Baby girl enjoy your rewards you have earned it and then some! #rogerfriedman journalist [praying hands emoji]."

Some have interpreted the last few sentences to be about the recent controversies that have followed Beyoncé recently, including the backlash over using the word "spaz" in her song and Kelis unleashing fury over having her song sampled on Renaissance.

