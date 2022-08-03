In the days since the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance, the sensational dance record has been at the forefront of popular culture, whether it be due to Kelis' distaste for the way in which the "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy" or due to the controversy over her lyrics in "Heated."

Well on a more positive note, Renaissance now has R&B veteran Jill Scott talking, and the Who Is Jill Scott? artist had nothing but praise for Beyoncé's latest release. After showing Bey some love, Jill also gave major nods to two of Hip-Hop's premier acts: Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator.



"So much to digest @Beyonce. I’m smh," Jill Scott wrote in her first tweet. "I’m warm tingling. I smell cooking cinnamon. I’ve purred a lot and melted. I’ve burst threw a few more lingering ideologies. Brushed my strokes and made savory love. Decided the truth ain’t ego. So…thanks…again."

"This WORK is a got dammed journey. This WORK requires innate freedom awakening; Demands it," she continued in another follow-up tweet before giving Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator their flowers as well. "Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers @kendricklamar AND Call Me When You Get Lost @tylerthecreator do the same. Basically, a Sistah needed impetus. Now she pours."

See Jill Scott's praise for Bey, K. Dot, and Tyler below.

