Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative has donated $6 million toward providing mental wellness services to at-risk essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The charity, founded by Beyoncé, has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey #startsmall and UCLA to provide $6 million in funding to mental wellness organizations. BeyGOOD has also teamed up with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to aid organizations like United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, and Mathew 25 in offering wellness support to essential workers in cities like Houston, New York, Detroit, and New Orleans.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads an official statement on the Beyoncé's website. "In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis." Beyoncé previously spoke out about how coronavirus has disproportionately affected Black Americans during her appearance on the One World: Together at Home benefit special last weekend. "This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in America," she emphasized, before urging her viewers to protect themselves, and "stay encouraged...[and] positive."

