Beyoncé was among the countless celebrities to make an appearance on the One World: Together At Home live broadcast on Saturday night, and she used the opportunity to shed some light on the staggering statistics that show how Black Americans are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. Global Citizen,the World Health Organisation (WHO), and Lady Gaga banded together to hold the virtual fundraiser, which saw tons of artists giving performances and other famous folks participating in some way. Bey decided to use this platform shed some light on a few important issues in regards to the pandemic. She began her message by thanking all the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines risking their lives to save others.

"Tonight, we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy," Bey stated. "To the doctors, the nurses, and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety." She also acknowledged essential workers in other industries who have been putting themselves at risk everyday. "To those in the food industry, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She then shifted the dialogue to emphasize the parts of the population that have been most deeply affected by this pandemic. "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," Bey noted. "And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report from my home city Houston, Texas it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American."

Despite these upsetting statistics, Beyoncé offered some words of encouragement for her viewers. "Please protect yourselves," she urged. "We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but be patient, stay encouraged, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight, and God bless you."

