In new clips floating around the internet, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy were seen taking a seat during the performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was Demi Lovato who was delivering on a rendition of the song, and while their gesture wasn't as symbolic as taking a knee, fans have concluded the act as a passive form of protest. While some were quick to judge Bey and Jay's move as a sign of disrespect to Lovato, Scooter Braun soon revealed that it was Jay-Z who "made the call" that earned her the slot to perform in the first place.

Jay-Z, who announced a partnership with the NFL last year, also played a role in organizing the halftime show that featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. His alignment with the league was largely criticized due to his affiliations with Colin Kaepernick. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Roc Nation honcho admitted that he and Kap do not see eye-to-eye on his decision to work with the league.

However, Sunday's gesture may have proven to be a subtle hint at his ongoing solidarity with the former player especially as his former 49ers squad took to the field. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2017 after being released from the team at the height of his on-field protests by kneeling during the National Anthem at the start of each game.