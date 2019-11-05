mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner & Mozzy Flex Their Storytelling Skills On "3 Deep"

Aron A.
November 05, 2019 16:11
3 Deep
Berner Feat. Mozzy

Berner and Mozzy join forces on "3 Deep."


Berner and Mozzy joined forces earlier this year for their joint project, Slimey Individualz. The California natives came through with a dope project from top to bottom but following its release, they continued to release their own solo work. Now, they've returned together at least for a new single off of Berner's forthcoming project, La Plaza. Over chilly yet soulful production, the two rappers detail a bleak reality while flexing their storytelling skills on "3 Deep." Berner and Mozzy share tales of robbing and running through the streets.

Berner's new project dives deeper into his Latin heritage with appearances from Jon Z, De La Ghetto, and Nengo Flow. Other features on the project include Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Cypress Hill, Mozzy, OMB Peezy, Nef The Pharaoh, Lil Pete, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
They say the out of town plays are the move
I'm on my way to the A
Three deep in a van, the whole thing full of weight
No smokin' in the whip, the small towns feel sketchy
We should open up a bag, yeah I know, it sounds tempting

Berner & Mozzy Flex Their Storytelling Skills On "3 Deep"
