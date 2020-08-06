Whenever Benzino manages to make the news, you know something big has popped off. The father of rising rapper Coi Leray has been making headlines as of late because of his arrest for criminal property damage, allegedly popping up in Althea Heart's and punching a man's truck multiple times who was hanging out with her.

From the start, Benzino had said that this was not the whole truth. He reportedly told police that he did not damage the man's vehicle but an eyewitness later confirmed it, leading to his short stint in jail. Now that Benzino has officially posted bail, he's getting ready to tell his side of the story.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Posting to Instagram, the rapper and media executive shared an update.

"Don’t got too much to say other than I’m home and God is good," wrote Benzino. "Just know there’s another side to the story and I’ll be addressing mine at a later time. I love you @chavo @coileray @3tankaa and Zino."

Noting that he needed to get up early for court the next morning, Zino kept it short.

Do you think we'll need to wait for his next reality television appearance to hear what he has to say or will his response come promptly?