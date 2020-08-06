The relationship between former couple Benzino and Althea Heart is fraught with controversy. They first shared their romance on Love & Hip Hop, then aired out their dirty laundry on Marriage Boot Camp, and most recently were captured rehashing their drama for Love Goals. The co-parents couldn't make their fiery romance work, and according to reports, it has led up to Benzino's most recent arrest.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

We previously reported that Benzino was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked Athea's new boyfriend. The man was reportedly hit multiple times and Benzino was arrested for criminal property damage due to marks left on a vehicle and a count of disorderly conduct. According to a post made, and later deleted, from Benzino's Instagram account, the reality star is fighting while behind bars. A screenshot of a post was shared that showed Benzino's injured hand following a brawl on the inside.

"My dad sent me this from the infirmary, he got into a fight with an inmate and is in 24 hour lockdown," the caption read. "The guy's tooth got stuck in his hand, they are transferring him to another prison and should get bond. If not he will be in for another 90 day. He just want to thank his supporters and when he gets out he will tell his side of the story #FREEBENZINO." Check it out below.