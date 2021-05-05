Benny The Butcher Drops Animated Visuals For Chinx Collab "Overall"

Benny The Butcher keeps "Plugs 2" momentum rolling strong with new visuals for the Chinx-assisted "Overall."

Benny The Butcher's Harry Fraud-produced The Plugs I Met 2 recently dropped in March, continuing the Griselda lyricists' streak of critical acclaim. And while debate continues to rage surrounding which of the two Plugs projects is superior, Benny has kept momentum for his latest rolling with another new video. This time, he's coming through with some animated visuals for "Overall," a collaboration with the late Chinx, whose presence is certainly a welcome addition to The Butcher's project.

Visually, Creative Clout Design brings Benny, Fraud, and Chinx's collab to life, capturing their respective likenesses with striking accuracy. It's a welcome addition to The Butcher's growing visual canon and one that breaks from tradition with a stylish swerve into new territory. Lyrically, Butcher's bars are brought to life as he recites them, with depictions of pyrex glasses, luxury whips, and BSF jewelry all present and accounted for. And with Chinx no longer with us, the animated format allows him to live again in a sense, a bittersweet reminder of what the game has been missing since his death.

Check out the new video for "Overall" by Benny, Harry Fraud, and Chinx, right here and now. Are you still keeping The Plugs I Met 2 on steady rotation?