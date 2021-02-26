The Plugs I Met 2
- MusicBenny The Butcher Confirms "Tana Talk 4" Is On The WayBenny The Butcher shares an exciting update about his release itinerary for the year. By Aron A.
- NewsBenny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Return With "Sink"The track was originally only available on "The Plugs I Met 2" Flexi-disc, but the pair added the fan-favorite to DSPs.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosBenny The Butcher Drops Animated Visuals For Chinx Collab "Overall"Benny The Butcher keeps "Plugs 2" momentum rolling strong with new visuals for the Chinx-assisted "Overall."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBenny The Butcher Drops Off "When Tony Met Sosa" VisualsBenny The Butcher and Harry Fraud's "Plugs I Met 2" delivers some new visuals, highlighting album intro "When Tony Met Sosa." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBenny The Butcher, Harry Fraud, & Rick Hyde Connect For "Survivor's Remorse"Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, and Harry Fraud line up some new visuals for the powerful "Survivor's Remorse."By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsBenny The Butcher "The Plugs I Met 2" ReviewSimilar to his Griselda constituents, Benny the Butcher's saga has been a testament to his endurance not only as an artist but as a man.By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
- SportsLeBron James Vibes To Benny The Butcher On IG Before Lakers' GameLeBron James was vibing to Benny The Butcher's "The Plugs I Met 2" prior to the Lakers' game, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicBenny The Butcher Reveals How He Secured A Chinx VerseBenny The Butcher talks "The Plugs I Met 2," how Harry Fraud differs from Hit-Boy, and how he landed a posthumous Chinx verse. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBenny The Butcher & 2 Chainz Switch It Up On "Plug Talk"Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud invite 2 Chainz to their meeting of the bosses, culminating in the standout "Plug Talk." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBenny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Serve Up "Thanksgiving" VisualsBenny The Butcher and Harry Fraud drop off some raw visuals for "Thanksgiving," ahead of "Plugs I Met 2" dropping this Friday. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBenny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Drop "Thanksgiving" From "The Plugs I Met II"These two create magic every time they link and this is no different.By Erika Marie
- MusicBenny The Butcher Unveils Cinematic "The Plugs I Met 2" CoverBenny The Butcher confirms the release date of Harry Fraud-produced album "The Plugs I Met 2," as well as sharing the cinematic album cover. By Mitch Findlay