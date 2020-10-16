mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher, Conway, & Westside Gunn Do What They Do On "War Paint"

Mitch Findlay
October 16, 2020 09:23
179 Views
10
1
2020 Griselda Records2020 Griselda Records
2020 Griselda Records

War Paint
Benny The Butcher Feat. Westside Gunn & Conway

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Benny The Butcher's "Burden Of Proof" has arrived, and it wouldn't be complete without a Griselda posse cut.


It's been a minute, but Benny The Butcher's official debut album Burden Of Proof has officially landed, produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy. And though it's still early, there are already whispers of album of the year from certain circles. And to be fair, it's completely understandable, fueled by nostalgic golden-era throwback production from Hit-Boy and typically elite lyricism from The Butcher, who proudly declared himself to be a "Legend" by the story's conclusion.

While Burden Is Proof is best enjoyed as one linear narrative, it's never a bad thing to dive into a new posse cut from the Griselda trifecta, one of the rap game's most dominant cliques in recent memory. Rather than taking to a Daringer or Beat Butcha instrumental, it's Hit-Boy who provides the foundation for "War Paint," employing a masterful sample that captures serious Wu-Tang vibes. With Westside Gunn handling the chorus, Benny and Conway have ample room to flex their lyrical chops with one lengthy verse apiece -- to this day, fans still debate as to which one stands at the height of the lyrical hierarchy, and it's likely that won't end anytime soon. 

Check out "War Paint" now, and be sure to show some love to Benny The Butcher and Hit-Boy for a job well done. Do you think Burden Of Proof is a contender for album of the year?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Before this shit you see as a triumph, was almost tragedy 
I'm at the Roc Nation party smellin' like chronic smoke 
Hov said, "You that boy", I get acknowledged by the GOAT 
Woo, even shook the hand of Beyoncé
That story brought tears to the eye of my fiancée
But I don't know if it's because my shorty such a fan
Or did she realize in that moment, I'm the motherfuckin' man

Benny The Butcher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  179
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Benny The Butcher Westside Gunn Conway burden of proof
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher, Conway, & Westside Gunn Do What They Do On "War Paint"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject