Benny The Butcher, Conway, & Westside Gunn Do What They Do On "War Paint"

It's been a minute, but Benny The Butcher's official debut album Burden Of Proof has officially landed, produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy. And though it's still early, there are already whispers of album of the year from certain circles. And to be fair, it's completely understandable, fueled by nostalgic golden-era throwback production from Hit-Boy and typically elite lyricism from The Butcher, who proudly declared himself to be a "Legend" by the story's conclusion.

While Burden Is Proof is best enjoyed as one linear narrative, it's never a bad thing to dive into a new posse cut from the Griselda trifecta, one of the rap game's most dominant cliques in recent memory. Rather than taking to a Daringer or Beat Butcha instrumental, it's Hit-Boy who provides the foundation for "War Paint," employing a masterful sample that captures serious Wu-Tang vibes. With Westside Gunn handling the chorus, Benny and Conway have ample room to flex their lyrical chops with one lengthy verse apiece -- to this day, fans still debate as to which one stands at the height of the lyrical hierarchy, and it's likely that won't end anytime soon.

Check out "War Paint" now, and be sure to show some love to Benny The Butcher and Hit-Boy for a job well done. Do you think Burden Of Proof is a contender for album of the year?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Before this shit you see as a triumph, was almost tragedy

I'm at the Roc Nation party smellin' like chronic smoke

Hov said, "You that boy", I get acknowledged by the GOAT

Woo, even shook the hand of Beyoncé

That story brought tears to the eye of my fiancée

But I don't know if it's because my shorty such a fan

Or did she realize in that moment, I'm the motherfuckin' man