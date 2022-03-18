Fresh off of the release of Tana Talk 4,Benny The Butcher has been enjoying the reactions from his supporters. Just ahead of the album's arrival, the Buffalo icon caught up with Ebro Darden where he spoke extensively about his career while also mentioning responses he often gets in his comments about his lyrical content. Benny shared that it isn't his intention to glorify the street life but to speak about his experiences.

"I read the comments, 'Why he always rap about that, why he always...' I'm sayin'—and I like to pride myself for not glorifying the game, buy glorifying how far I came from out of it," said Benny. "I got three felonies. I been to state prison, I been to federal prison. This is my life!"



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"My daughter spent her first birthday when I was in the feds, my brother passed away like, I'm one of them guys. The most I could do, or the least I could do in my music is let them know both sides to this."

He added that he's still going to spotlight what goes on in the streets, but he's also going to tell you "what your girl doin' while you're in jail" or "your man that you put on, how he might do something."

“Man, society or the fans or supporters, they glorify rappers too much. I am not Dr. Martin Luther King. I am not Malcolm X. I’m nobody like that. I’m not like a revolutionist or one of those type of dudes. I’m a rapper. I’m a guy out the hood who made it. I’m not a role model. I’m an example. I be hearing dudes say, ‘Man, I got more money than rappers.’ Get more money than Jeff Bezos. You feel what I'm sayin'? It’s like, ‘I dress better than rappers.’ Dress better than the fashion model. Why everything is compared to rappers? People are obsessed with rappers.”

Check out more from Benny The Butcher and Ebro Darden below.