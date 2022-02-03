Benny The Butcher is in full promo mode ahead of the release of Tana Talk 4. The rapper has had one hell of a run ever since Griselda's WWCD dropped in late 2019, and now, he's preparing for his major-label debut following his deal with Def Jam.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ahead of the album's release, the rapper made his way to the Breakfast Club where he went into depth about the shooting in Houston in 2020. The rapper was hit in the leg and relied on crutches and a wheelchair for mobility for some time afterward. He explained that he was heading to Wal-Mart but he had forgotten a mask so he and his friend went back to the car. He said that's when his friend was already being approached but then he heard someone from behind him say, "drop that."

"I kinda like hit the gun down and took off on him," he said, revealing that he ran back to the car -- a Rolls Royce Truck, to be exact. As he returned to the car, another person came up to him with a gun. "I'm like, man, you know, they got me. That's when they backed up, looked around, hit me in my leg," he continued.

Envy asked if they shot him on purpose for running on them but Benny didn't think that was the case. "I don't think they shot me for running, to be honest. I don't know, I can't speak for them but I feel like -- it was a small dude and these was young dudes," he explained. "Before I got shot, I was 195 [lbs.]. I lost a little weight. I feel like n***as really didn't want to get close to me until I was disabled."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Since then, Benny has increased the number of people that are around him and tightened up security. "Another thing about that situation, you know, a lot of n***as think that just some two n***as walked up on me like, that wasn't it. N***as came like the army. So even now when n***as be with security, that don't be enough. For my situation, that wasn't enough," he said. "It's about not putting yourself in those situations and having a deterrent. This really ain't about -- if one of my homies pullin' out and hittin' at something, it's already too late. We already made the wrong move."

Peep Benny The Butcher's full Breakfast Club interview below. He discusses the Houston shooting at the 27:20 mark.