Benny The Butcher returned with the release of Tana Talk 4on Friday. The latest project from the Griselda camp served as Benny's latest installment in his Tana Talk series while simultaneously closing out his independent run as he preps for his Def Jam debut. As fans praise the new project, it seems like some have tried to pit the rapper against Lil Durk, who also dropped his new project on Friday. However, the Griselda MC has nothing but love for the Chicago artist.



Taking to his Facebook page, Benny The Butcher showed love to Durk, acknowledging the 10+ years it took the "Golden Child" rapper to get to where he is today. He explained that there's a lesson to be learned in their respective come-up: hustle hard.

"I could never hate on smirk like y’all hate on me…see I respect the grind and kno it took him 10 yrs after [Dis Ain't What You Want] to get where he at me and bro got the same security and some staff so it’s all love…don’t hate or envy the next man …put in the work and wait ya turn," he wrote.

Lil Durk's 7220 is aiming to make a big impact on the Billboard 200 this week. The rapper is expected to move 120K to 130K in its first week, likely helping Durk secure his first solo #1 album of his career.