Benny The Butcher & 2 Chainz Switch It Up On "Plug Talk"

Whenever Benny The Butcher drops a new project, it's already understood to be of premium quality. It's not easy to achieve such a reputation, but the Black Soprano Family capo has earned his place at the top. Though his new album The Plugs I Met 2 has only been released for mere hours, and like a fine wine will likely improve with ample time to breathe, it's hard to deny the immediacy of the 2 Chainz-assisted "Plug Talk," a standout that finds producer Harry Fraud swerving into some interesting territory.

Blending his signature soulful samples with the up-tempo drums oft-seen today, Fraud's atmospheric production weaves a subplot on its own. Benny attacks the beat first, spitting at a dexterous pace as he reflects on having toes in two distinct worlds. "I fucked around and got famous right when the dope game got dangerous," he raps. "In my interviews talkin' plug talk, on my last album, I explained it." Though some might have pondered as to how effectively 2 Chainz would fare at the Griselda table, the longtime trapper wastes little time in finding common ground with The Butcher.

Check out Benny and Harry Fraud's "Plug Talk," one of many standout tracks on the brand new album The Plugs I Met 2.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Body like she work at Magic

And since I'm rich, I deserve her

If she fuck a broke ni*ga, that's tragic

I flew her in from Houston, she listen to Scarface and Travis