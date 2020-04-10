Another celebrity has come forward to share that they've tested positive for COVID-19. BeBe Winans is a celebrated gospel vocalist who comes from a large family of accomplished singers. He spoke with SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show about how he's been faring during this quarantine and stunned fans when he revealed that he'd been recovering from coronavirus.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look in and we look at television and various things that's going on around us, we somehow say, that can't happen to me for some reason," he reportedly said. "I don't know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel." BeBe added that he was going to his hometown of Detroit to attend a funeral for a friend that passed away and that's when he caught COVID-19.

The singer also shared his experiences with medical care, noting that "if you're not in need of a respirator, they won't even take you." BeBe Winans also revealed that his mother and his brother also contracted the virus. "I'm a man of faith and just raised in and in my mind, I'm just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything," he said. "Yet, and still, it's so important for us to use common sense. So, being on the other side of it now, I'm just grateful that the word, I just finished my run and through the whole run, I was just saying, God, I thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different outcome for me and my family. So, I've learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about homes and automobiles and all these things. You can't take none of that. That means nothing to you when your health is gone."

