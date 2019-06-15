Beat Billionare's "Blue Cheese" Celebrates His Signing With Roc Nation

Producer Beat Billionaire, who's best known for having produced multiple hits for the Maybach Music Group roster, announced at the start of March that he had signed a deal with the Jay-Z founded entertainment company, Roc Nation.

Beat Billionaire, born Shamann Cooke, started off as a rapper in his early days in Richmond, VA but soon put that aside to focus all his efforts on his production instead. He eventually signed with MMG, and gave them hits such as Rick Ross’ "John Doe", Wale’s "Bag of Money" and more. His production on Skrillex & Rick Ross’ single "Purple Lamborghini" from the Suicide Squad movie soundtrack also earned him a GRAMMY nomination in 2018.

Now, fresh off his new deal with Roc Nation, the producer and rapper has splurged for his return with his single "Blue Cheese." Released through his Billion Dollar Market label and Roc Nation, the acclaimed beat-smith keeps his pockets fat and effortlessly stunts over a jaunty bounce. The bop is perfect for flexing how little of a f*ck you give, while "leaning on those stacks."

Quotable Lyrics:

Pockets full of blue cheese and spaghetti

Hanging with that girl, we just going steady

Hop up out the ten, walkin' in Giuseppe

Only thing on my mind is my fatty



