She was once one of the most popular figures in reality television during her reign on Basketball Wives, but Royce Reed has kept a relatively low profile since exiting the series. The former NBA dancer was featured on the show because she shares a son with Dwight Howard, Braylon, and over the years, their contentious relationship has unraveled on social media.

Today (March 11), Reed's name returned to headlines, and the public was shocked to see that she had turned herself over to the authorities. According to several reports, 14-year-old Braylon sexually molested Reed's boyfriend's child.

A police report was shared online detailing that Reed faced charges of child neglect over Braylon's actions because she allowed him to be around other children when she knew he was forbidden. The teen reportedly admitted to molesting a child and had been under counseling from a sexual treatment therapist. A judge reportedly made an order that Braylon was not to be around other children of certain ages. However, Braylon reportedly was, and molested another child.

The police report also reportedly said that Braylon admitted to the act, stating he did it because he was angry with the other kid. The teen reportedly added that he thinks his anger causes him to act out sexually. After the news went viral, Royce Reed shared a message to her Instagram Story.

"I shouldn't even have to deal with or address this," she wrote. "1. I did not get arrested, I turned myself in because I had to. 2. Talk to my attorney. As for the picture... I was scared as sh*t and was crying like a baby the whole time... I'm not 'bout that life' but I did it and we're gonna get through this... [flexing arm emoji]."

Check it out below.