Bas, J.I.D, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, & Ski Mask The Slump God Link For Dreamville's "Costa Rica"

You better hold on tight because the ride Dreamville is about to take us on is going to be fast and out of control. The label's Revenge Of The Dreamers III album is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the year, and finally,J. Cole has announced that it's coming this Friday. Dreamville gave fans a taste of what to expect when they previously dropped "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, & Young Nudy along with "Got Me" with Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Dreezy, & Omen.

They've returned with a new single titled "Costa Rica" that's stacked heavy with artists including Bas, J.I.D, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, and Ski Mask The Slump God. Cole's empire is expanding and he's embarking on something that he's wanted to do since the beginning of his career: a label. "This is something I wanted before I was even signed," he told XXL. "I had the whole label name: Dreamville. I remember when I came up with it I told R.J., I told Ib[rahim Hamad]. We were walking through Manhattan. I had the concept back then and I don’t know why. I don’t know if it was because that’s how Jay[-Z] did it, how Ruff Ryders did it. Then me being 22, 23 years old saying, 'I want to do that, too.'"

Quotable Lyrics

You look concerned, respect is earned, uh

You really be in it, B, gotta be kiddin' me, uh

You really be sickenin', I got the remedy, uh

I'm feelin' like Goku, bitch, I dig your energy, uh