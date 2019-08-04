If you're a Cleveland Browns fan, Baker Mayfield is probably the most exciting thing that has happened to the franchise in quite some time. The rookie quarterback was a monster last season and led the team to a record of 7-8-1 after an abysmal 0-16 record the season before. Heading into next season, the Browns are set to a force to be reckoned with and with a year of experience under his belt, Mayfield has the potential to be great. Having said all of that, Mayfield is making sure he takes advantage of whatever offseason he has left. Yesterday, Mayfield was at a Cleveland Indians game where his face was plastered onto the Jumbotron.

At one point, Mayfield was given a beer and he promptly dug his teeth into it and shotgunned it like no one else's business. The beer was consumed it what can only be described as record time and the fans loved every single second of it.

With this kind of behaviour, it's no surprise that the good people of Cleveland have fully embraced the Browns quarterback both on and off the field. He's been nothing short of amazing in all facets so far and only good things are to come from him.

If Mayfield can perform like this during the season, maybe we'll even see the Browns in the playoffs.