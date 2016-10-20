Cleveland Indians
- SportsCleveland MLB Team Unveils New Name And Logo, Fans ReactFans have been anticipating this move for quite some time.ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- SportsCleveland Indians Are Contemplating A Name ChangeThe Cleveland Indians are looking to review their name.ByAlexander Cole1469 Views
- SportsWhy Washington Isn't The Only Team That Needs A Name ChangeWith Washington on the verge of changing its name, it's about time we talk about all of the other racist nicknames throughout professional sports.ByAlexander Cole5.0K Views
- SportsColin Cowherd Claps Back At Cleveland Indians Over Baker Mayfield TrollCowherd and Mayfield continue to be at odds.ByAlexander Cole5.0K Views
- SportsIndians Pitcher Shane Bieber Mistaken For "Justin Bieber" On Topps Baseball Card"Is it too late to say sorry?" - Topps trading cards.ByDevin Ch3.9K Views
- SportsBaker Mayfield Shotguns A Beer In Record Time At Indians Game: WatchMayfield knows how to perform on and off the field.
ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- LifeKid Cudi x New Era Launch Exclusive Cleveland Indians Hat CollabKid Cudi x New Era collab releasing in celebration of 2019 MLB All-Star in Cleveland.ByKyle Rooney3.0K Views
- SportsCleveland Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Their UniformsIndians getting rid of controversial logo.ByKyle Rooney2.2K Views
- SportsYankees Beat Indians, Advance To ALCS: Twitter ReactsYanks comeback from 2-0 series deficit to win ALDS.ByKyle Rooney4.4K Views
- SportsMLB Playoffs: Yankees Troll LeBron, Cleveland Indians Before ALDS Game 1Yanks troll LeBron ahead of tonight's ALDS matchup with Indians.ByKyle Rooney5.0K Views
- SportsCleveland Indians Lose To Kansas City Royals, Halts Historic Win StreakAll good things must come to an end...ByMatt F4.3K Views
- SportsTwitter Reacts To The Cleveland Indians Setting AL Record With 21 Straight WinsThe Cleveland Indians have made history.ByMatt F3.3K Views
- SportsSacramento Kings Twitter Tries To Dunk On NHL, MLB Teams Amid New Twitter PolicyKings twitter lashes out at the Cleveland Indians.ByKyle Rooney180 Views
- SportsIndians Troll Jose Bautista After Advancing To World SeriesCleveland drags Joey Bats after winning AL pennant. ByKyle Rooney2.2K Views