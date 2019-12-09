Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been dealing with a "serious and often painful sports hernia injury" throughout the season, and it is believed that the star wide receiver will require surgery in the off-season to correct the issue. Following Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed OBJ's lingering injury, as he told reporters, “I don’t think it was handled right.”

Beckham, who is reportedly hoping to be traded after the season, has been hampered by the injury since training camp. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Mayfield applauded the Pro Bowl receiver for playing through the pain, although he clearly wishes the issue was addressed before the 2019 campaign got underway.

"I think it could've been addressed earlier on," Mayfield said. "Looking back on it, obviously, hindsight is 20/20, he probably would've missed the first two [games]. One or two. Just based on the fact that it was during training camp. It is what it is. We're here right now. It's too late to do that. He's fighting through pain; he's playing through pain. That shows you the type of guy he is."

Mayfield later took to twitter to clarify his comments, writing, "My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus."

The Browns (6-7) will visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, followed by a home game against the Baltimore Ravens and the season finale in Cincinnati.