Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield praised Josh Allen, Sunday, after the Bills star quarterback signed a historic six-year, $258 million extension. Mayfield referred to the deal as "good for the quarterback position overall."

"I'd be lying if [I] said otherwise," Mayfield explained at the team's scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium. "But I'm worried about winning right now. ... I think the rest will take care of itself."



Allen's deal includes $150 million in guaranteed money, passing Patrick Mahomes's previous record for the most all-time with $141.5 million guaranteed.

"I'm very happy for Josh," Mayfield continued. "I think Josh is a great guy, going through [the draft] process with him. In a tradition-rich town like Buffalo, they're lucky to have a quarterback like him, that cares about it that lives that same mindset that they do up in Buffalo."

Both Mayfield and Allen were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, meaning both became extension-eligible this offseason. Mayfield was taken first overall, while Allen was selected with the seventh overall pick.

Mayfield added that his focus is currently on the field:

I'm not doing the negotiations, so quite frankly I don't give a damn. I'm worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week, one week at a time. And that's my mindset. So no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it's going to be the same answer because that's just the truth.

