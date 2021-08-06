Josh Allen had a breakout season with the Buffalo Bills last year as he led the team to the AFC Championship game. The Bills eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, however, it became immediately clear that the Bills will be contenders for years to come. Allen is a player who has improved quite a bit since his rookie season, and he has the athleticism to be a beast whether he is throwing the ball are simply running down the field when he has no other options.

Allen is one of those players that you want to have on your roster for a very long time, and the Bills are well aware of this. With his rookie contract coming to an end soon, the Bills have been looking to negotiate with Allen, and today, they came to an agreement on a truly massive deal.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Allen will be receiving a six-year contract extension that takes him all the way through 2027. The contract is worth a whopping $258 million, which means Allen will make an average annual salary of $43 million per year. On top of all of this, Allen will get $150 million guaranteed, which is life-changing money for him and his family.

There is no telling whether or not Allen lives up to this contract, although there is no denying that he has tremendous upside heading into next season. Let us know what you think about the deal, in the comments below.