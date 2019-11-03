mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bahja Rodriguez Asks "Is This Love?" With Her Newest Project

Milca P.
November 03, 2019 18:40
Is This Love?
Bahja Rodriguez

Bahja Rodriguez drops off her newest project.


Songstress Bahja Rodriguez has returned to share her newest album, delivering on her latest Is This Love?. This effort spans across eight total tracks as the Atlanta-bred siren effectively tackles her fair share of subjects. While peppering in the traditional tropes of love, Rodriguez effectively expands on the topic, highlighting self-love above all.

It makes for an assertive lesson in confidence and serves as a strong output from Bahja as she continues to carve a lane of her own. She makes no room for features, save for a slot from emcee Kamaiyah midway on standout "Rather Be." For the remainder of the project, Bahja makes a case for her talent and issues a stellar output in the stream of end-of-year releases.

