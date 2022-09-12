Bad Bunny’s latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has officially spent the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for 2022 after the most recent update to the chart. Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti has become the first album in Billboard history to never fall below No. 2 in its first 18 weeks on the chart.

To return to the top of the Billboard 200, Un Verano Sin Ti moved 99,500 equivalent album units over the last week. The figure put Bunny's album over several more recent popular albums, including DJ Khaled’s God Did, which dropped down to No. 4 after moving 45,000 equivalent album units.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Un Verano Sin Ti was released back on May 6, 2022, featuring guest appearances from Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, the Marías and Buscabulla.

The project has had ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Earlier this year, it became the first album since Adele’s 21 to have six non-consecutive No. 1 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Another interesting point of note regarding the latest Billboard charts came on the Hot Christian Songs. There, Eminem scored his first number one for his involvement in DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)," which also features Kanye West.

