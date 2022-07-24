Bad Bunny's surprise 23-track release, Un Verano Sin Ti, is proving to be the album that just won't quit this summer. Following a streak similar to the one Drake did with Views back in 2016, the Latin rap project has remained in constant rotation these past few weeks.

When Brent Faiyaz shared his Wasteland album earlier this month, it was projected that he would likely take home the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, though he ultimately came in second to Bunny, whose fourth studio album hit DSPs on May 6th.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As Uproxx reports, the upcoming Billboard 200 chart for July 30th reveals that Un Verano Sin Ti has reclaimed its spot at the top after moving 103K copies in the past week alone.

It's been noted that the high number is largely thanks to the impressive streaming numbers Bad Bunny has accumulated, with the album's on-demand official streams totalling over 143.15M.

Now that he's amassed 11 total weeks of selling 100K+ copies, the 28-year-old is officially the artist to achieve such a feat since Adele made it to 14 consecutive weeks six years ago with her 25 album.

On top of that, Bad Bunny is also giving Drake a run for his money. As you may remember, Views spent 17 weeks within the top two positions on the Billboard 200 between May 21st and September 10th of 2016.

The "Moscow Mule" singer has reached 11 so far, and is also on its way to surpassing the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks at No.1 in 2022; the two releases are sitting at nine weeks and six weeks total respectively.

