Babyface Ray Does His Own Stunts On "A Million Cash Race"

Babyface Ray has been running Detroit for years, taking over with his consistent stream of releases. Back in February, he released his latest EP Unf*ckwitable, which was one of his biggest releases to date. As part of his next scheme, Ray has announced that he's releasing a deluxe version of the project with more new music, kicking off the rollout with a fresh single and video on Friday.

Deciding to drop his deluxe on a whim, Babyface Ray came through with his new single "A Million Cash Race" last week. The song spans just over two minutes, teasing fans with what could be expected on the forthcoming extension of Ray's Unf*ckwitable EP.

The deluxe will be out at the end of this week. Stay tuned for that and enjoy the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'd be lyin' if I told you I ain't grind for this shit

I almost lost my mind, boutta trip

I almost lost my life in the streets

I be barely rappin', put my life on thesÐµ beats