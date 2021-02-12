Detroit Rapper Babyface Ray Releases New EP "Unf*ckwitable" Featuring Moneybagg Yo & More

There's something special happening in Detroit right now, in case you haven't already noticed. Motor City has seen an uprising of rap stars that are demanding national attention, breaking out as the stars of tomorrow and anchoring Detroit as one of the hottest rap breeding grounds at the moment. From up-and-comers 42 Dugg and Sada Baby to established stars Big Sean, Tee Grizzley, and Royce Da 5'9", to the underground rulers Boldy James and more, it's been an exciting time to keep track of everything happening in the D.

In the midst of it all, Babyface Ray has held it down in the streets, being hailed as the voice of Detroit. On Friday, the budding star and frequent 42 Dugg collaborator releases his brand new EP, titled Unf*ckwitable, which marks his first release in nearly a full year.

The seven-song project includes guest verses from Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, and EST Gee, as well as production from Hit-Boy, Hoodrich Keem, and more. In addition to the new project, Babyface Ray has also released a music video for "Like Daisy Lane".

Listen to the new project below and get tuned into Babyface Ray if you're not already.

Tracklist:

1. Real N***as Don't Rap

2. If You Know You Know (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

3. Tahoe

4. Like Daisy Lane

5. Allowance (feat. Kash Doll)

6. Pink 10s (feat. EST Gee)

7. Change You