While Baby Keem has been active for a few years now, there is no denying that fans truly caught on to his talent in 2019 thanks to his project DIE FOR MY BITCH. This album had some tried and true bangers on it and it's a project that welcomed many into the Baby Keem aesthetic. Since that time, Keem has built up an impressive arsenal of tracks, and with Kendrick Lamar as his cousin, there is no doubt that the artist has a great support system around him.

In the past week, Keem has dropped a song with Kendrick called "Family Ties" and he was also featured on DONDA with the song "Praise God." In addition to all of this, Keem is also gearing up to release his new album The Melodic Blue tonight, which has been highly anticipated by fans.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

To celebrate the release of this album, Keem had his very first late-night performance on Wednesday thanks to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During this performance, Keem debuted a brand new track called "Issues" which featured some wavy production and sung vocals that are rare for Baby Keem. The artist sounded focused and saddened as he spoke about childhood and the things he misses. It's a melancholic song that sees Keem get introspective, and it's shaping up to be a highlight of the album.

With The Melodic Blue dropping tonight, fans can't wait to see what other sounds are found on the project, and there is no doubt that Keem is about to bless us with something truly unique.