Baby Keem has been teasing a lot of new music and it looks like he's getting amped up to start releasing again, announcing the first of his upcoming drops this week.

Following his festival appearances this weekend, Baby Keem announced that he will be releasing his new single "Family Ties," which appears to be a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, on Thursday night. The announcement was made on social media, with Keem posting the song's cover art, showing a family photo with lines drawn through everybody's eyes, except for Keem and Kendrick.

The two rappers are cousins, and they've worked extensively together throughout the last few years. Baby Keem is credited on some of Kendrick's biggest songs, and Kenny has contributed massively to Keem's growing career. "Family Ties" might just be on pace to become Keem's biggest song to date.

Both artists are associated with pgLang, the new label created by Kendrick and Dave Free. The Pulitzer Prize winner is expected to place his full creative focus on the label following his departure from TDE, which is coming this year.

With new music confirmed from Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, it looks like we'll be eating good this week. Who's looking forward to hearing "Family Ties?"