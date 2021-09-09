On Thursday morning fans and music critics alike stumbled upon leaked audio from Baby Keem's forthcoming debut album The Melodic Blue, and many were surprised to hear Kendrick Lamar's off-brand performance on "Range Brothers," in which he monotonously repeated the phrases "Let's get this shit" and "Top of the mornin'."

Even though fans on Twitter were quick to get their jokes off, it turns out that Baby Keem has an interesting explanation for the strange Kendrick Lamar feature. According to the "durag activity" artist, Kendrick's performance is derived from one of their four newly created "languages."

"me and dot created four new languages bro," Baby Keem revealed in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. According to Keem, their decision to make "new languages" stemmed from their collective disinterest in rap. He explained his reasoning by saying, "rap was boring. so we start making new languages."

He then shared an example, albeit an ambiguous one, by writing, "rangebrothers caveman brother." The heavy use of the word "brother" immediately hearkens back to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "family ties," when he notably ends six consecutive verses with the term.

According to Complex, Baby Keem may have also hinted at being inspired by Kendrick Lamar's creative decision to make DAMN still playable in reverse.

"we can say the language backwards too brother," the 2020 XXL Freshman continued, before rattling off some choice lyrics from "range brothers."

The Melodic Blue releases this Friday, with features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and multiple guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar. Perhaps fans will be able to fully understand what Baby Keem means by "new languages" when the highly anticipated record hits streaming platforms at midnight.

In the meantime, what are your thoughts on what Baby Keem revealed about his and Kendrick Lamar's peculiar new approach?

[via]