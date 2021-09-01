It was a big weekend for Baby Keem who has been inevitably readying himself for a massive breakout moment. After months of teasing, he returned with his new single, "Family Ties" which marked the return of Kendrick Lamar. The pgLang-affiliate has been a bubbling force and it seems that finally, a new project will be arriving shortly.

The rapper took to Twitter where he dropped some exciting news -- The Melodic Blue is complete. "no more singles. album time," he announced last week. The album doesn't have a release date set in stone but he did announce that the album has officially been sent in to his record label. "I just turned the melodic blue in," he tweeted.

The Melodic Blue has been in the works for a minute now, though no word on the tracklist or any other information. Rest assured, a few fan favorites will be included on the project. "Family Ties" ft. Kendrick Lamar and "Durag Activity" will both be on the project.

Aside from his own recent ventures, the rapper recently appeared alongside Travis Scott on Kanye West's new album, DONDA. All three rappers connect for the record "Praise God" but Baby Keem has received high praise for his 16 on the project with many considering it one of the best verses on the project.