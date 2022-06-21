This past weekend was a busy one in the world of hip-hop, with new albums arriving from huge names like Drake, Logic, and Kevin Gates, among all the other releases that made their way onto streamers over the past few days.

Though he didn't have any new singles to share this time around, Kendrick Lamar did have some celebrating to do – his 35th birthday, which went down on Friday, June 17th, and found the DAMN. hitmaker commemorating in the company of his closest friends and family.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning artist looked as dapper as ever in an all-white suit, standing in front of his beautifully decorated red and white cake as the group around him (which included little cousin Baby Keem) sang "Happy Birthday," finishing by listing off their various nicknames for the father of two before K-Dot blew out his candles.

Weeks before his big day, Lamar took a trip over to Ghana and at the time, he and Spotify collaborated on A Day In Ghana with Kendrick Lamar – a telling mini-documentary in which the Compton native opened up about everything from his highly anticipated recently released album to his reluctant acceptance of therapy into his life.





In other news, Baby Keem and his cousin will be embarking on the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour later this year along with Tanna Leone – check out the full list of worldwide dates here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]