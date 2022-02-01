The time has come for Baby blue to begin serving his sentence and he has given fans information on how to send him mail. The Pretty Ricky singer found himself in trouble with the law after he stood accused of defrauding the government through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Blue was one of several people named in an investigation where authorities reportedly discovered that millions of dollars in PPP loan funds were used not to help those in dire need during the pandemic, but to pay for luxury items.

Baby Blue was initially facing several years behind bars but instead, he took a plea deal after issuing a warning about PPP Loans.

"In my opinion, the best way to stay safe from everything going on surrounding these PPP Loans is just stay away from them," Blue previously stated. "Don’t discuss them with anyone. Don’t give anyone your information. Don’t attempt to do it yourself. IT IS NOT WORTH IT. You can repair your credit and get a conventional loan from your local bank. Don’t get caught up in this PPP thing because it’s not worth it."

More recently, he dropped off what is to be his new address for the next 20 months.

Turning myself in to the Feds on Monday, February 7th. If you wanna write me or send me anything, see info below… Diamond Blue Smith # 11322509

FCI COLEMAN LOW

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

SATELLITE CAMP

P.O. BOX 1027

COLEMAN, FL 33521

(White Envelopes Only)

In the caption, he added, "I’ll be right back & Yeah Ima write back." His friends and fans have sent him encouraging words. Check out his post below.