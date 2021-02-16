She just wanted to "manifest love all 2021" but instead, B. Simone once again faced the wrath of the public. The social media mogul has often wanted to share advice about how she's been able to build her empire, and aside from the business posts, B. Simone regularly speaks about manifesting one's reality. Her manifesting journal became a hot button of conversations after she faced accusations of plagiarism, but that hasn't kept her from speaking out.

For Valentine's Day, B. Simone returned with an impassioned video where she let women know why they aren't able to attract the man they desire. "We got all these things we want in a man," she begins. "He gotta be tall, he gotta be dark, he gotta be handsome, he gotta have pretty teeth, he gotta bee a family man, he gotta be financially stable, he gotta be rich, he gotta be successful. He gotta be all these things and we ain't even have the things on that list. He gotta be a family man. B*tch, you ain't talked to yo mama in six months but you want him to be a family man."

She goes on to mention many of her points, noting that women who want a successful, rich man often can't match his bank account and women without employment want a man with a job. B. Simone also called out women's personal care, as well, claiming that some ladies want a man to look a certain way without taking care of themselves to the same standard. She encouraged viewers to become the things they desire in a partner.

The video was met with mixed reactions as many co-signed her sentiments, however, some believe she's only speaking about this because she's rumored to have a new man: Los Angeles Raiders star Chris Smith. People also mentioned her publicly thirsting over DaBaby last year and co-signing his relationship with DaniLeigh. There were a select few who attacked the social media mogul over her clip, but we'll let you watch for yourself and let us know if you agree with B. Simone's take.