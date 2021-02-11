B. Simone may soon find her ‘boooyfriend.’ The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith shared a boomerang post on his Instagram Story, posing with the Wild ‘N Out comedian and thus stirring rumors.

Screenshot via Instagram

Simone has been looking for love for quite some time, as we’ve seen on Zeus TV’s You’re My Boooyfriend. The 11-episode series featured an unlikely group of people that didn’t necessarily bring love into Simone's life, but rather, a world of chaos. The Texas native spent a year trying to bag DaBaby on Wild 'N Out too, but unfortunately, that didn't work out in her favor.

Smith has also had his fair share of heartache in the past. In September 2019, the NFL player’s girlfriend, and mother of one of his three children, died tragically in a car accident. He played for the Cleveland Browns at the time, and was waived from the team shortly after. Despite the difficult year, the Raiders’ player has moved forward.

On an IG post that declared the two were an item, fans seemed to be happy for the would-be couple. While the pairing seemed to come as quite the surprise, social media admirers couldn't help but comments on how cute they look together.

“She finally got a boooooooooyfriend,” one user commented, referencing the title of the dating show, You’re My Boooyfriend, which B. Simone starred in two years ago.

“He’s nice. He’s been through a lot. I hope they work,” another person commented.

Can you see these two as the next power couple? Let us know in the comments.