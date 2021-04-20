B-Real Drops 4/20 Single "Mother Mary" With DJ Paul

Legendary hip-hop artist B-Real has released a couple of new singles in celebration of 4/20, including "Mother Mary" featuring fellow stoner DJ Paul.

The owner of multiple dispensaries, as well as a few cannabis farms, B-Real has become one of the most serious rappers to head into the marijuana industry. One of the most well-recognized stoners in the rap game, the Cypress Hill legend made sure to celebrate his favorite holiday with some new music, bringing us "Mother Mary" with DJ Paul.

The first of two new records, "Mother Mary" introduces a whole slew of cannabis-fused rhymes from the pair of legendary artists. With production from Scott Storch, this is the perfect new record for 4/20. Greenthumb has done it again.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Room super cloudy, I won't need Al Roker

When I'm done buying doja, the price look like a solider

You know we gone play tug-of-war if I get pulled over