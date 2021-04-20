mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

B-Real Drops 4/20 Single "Mother Mary" With DJ Paul

Alex Zidel
April 20, 2021 14:50
Mother Mary
B-Real Feat. DJ Paul
Produced by Scott Storch

B-Real drops a couple of new singles for 4/20, including "Mother Mary" featuring DJ Paul.


Legendary hip-hop artist B-Real has released a couple of new singles in celebration of 4/20, including "Mother Mary" featuring fellow stoner DJ Paul.

The owner of multiple dispensaries, as well as a few cannabis farms, B-Real has become one of the most serious rappers to head into the marijuana industry. One of the most well-recognized stoners in the rap game, the Cypress Hill legend made sure to celebrate his favorite holiday with some new music, bringing us "Mother Mary" with DJ Paul.

The first of two new records, "Mother Mary" introduces a whole slew of cannabis-fused rhymes from the pair of legendary artists. With production from Scott Storch, this is the perfect new record for 4/20. Greenthumb has done it again.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think. Be sure to also check out our 4/20 playlist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Room super cloudy, I won't need Al Roker
When I'm done buying doja, the price look like a solider
You know we gone play tug-of-war if I get pulled over

B-Real
B-Real DJ Paul Scott Storch new music 4/20 new song
