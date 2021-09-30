The relationship between R. Kelly and Azriel Clary was put on display when she and Joycelyn Savage sat down for an interview with Gayle King. The two young women were in a polyamorous relationship with the singer, and the revealing, yet explosive interview with King placed their names in headlines. Clary has since ceased contact with Kelly and has vocalized her determination to speak up against him, and now she returns to CBS Mornings for a second sitdown.

"R. Kelly’s defense attorney said after the verdict came in R. Kelly was surprised that he was found guilty," said King in a preview. "Are you surprised that he’s surprised that he was found guilty? And that he was actually angry and surprised that he was found guilty?"



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

"I feel like, you know, I know that he knows that he is guilty," Azriel answered. "People told him. People tried to warn him. People tried to help him. He didn’t care. He was selfish. He was greedy. He was a pedophile. And he never, not once, wanted to get help." King wanted to know how people attempted to warn Kelly.

"Meaning, like, assistants. They would tell him, you know, “These people are minors. You can’t be flying these people in. I don’t know what you’re doing with them." King questioned what Kelly's response would be to those alleged warnings, according to Clary.

“'Mind your business,' 'You’re fined,' or 'You’re fired,'" said Azriel. "That’s the only options that he would give people that worked for him and I feel like it’s very disturbing for him to sit and think that he is still innocent when he knows of all the trauma that he's put us through." Kelly was convicted on all counts relating to his New York sex crimes trial and is awaiting sentencing.

Watch the clip below.