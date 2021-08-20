The former girlfriend of R. Kelly, who was 17 at the time she left her parents to live with him, is ready to hit the stand in order to testify against him, despite the harassment she’s been getting.

During the height of the Surviving R. Kelly era, Azriel Clary, along with Jocelyn Savage, were still happily associated with the accused abuser. As we previously reported, "after purporting to stand by his side amidst countless sexual abuse allegations for quite some time, Azriel Clary recently came out against R. Kelly and confessed to the abuse she faced at the hands of the scorned R&B singer."

R. Kelly in court. Antonio Perez/Pool via Getty Images

Since then, Clary has been in the headlines for fighting R. Kelly's other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, releasing a diss-track towards Kelly, and for random wild social media antics like her lengthy YouTube video diaries.

The trial, which began this past Wednesday (August 18) in Brooklyn, NY, included testimony from Jerhonda Pace, one of the first accusers to ever testify against the R&B star. Now Clary intends to join the prosecution's list of witnesses.

Azriel's father, Angelo, tells TMZ "nobody's forcing his daughter to testify. It's her decision based on her belief that what Kelly did to her and others is wrong, and she wants to do it for the sake of justice and to show what a monster he truly is." Unfortunately, Clary has been subjected to online trolling and even been harassed offline. In June of 2020, Azriel Clary took to Instagram to share photos and video footage of her car fire, claiming that arsonists were to blame and also poured gasoline all around her home. TMZ reports, just months ago a man pled guilty in the case.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old will testify in court sometime next week with her father there by her side to support her.

