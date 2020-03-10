mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azizi Gibson Drops Eerie "Change That Back" With AK The Savior

Bhaven Moorthy
March 10, 2020 17:38
PrehistoricPrehistoric
Prehistoric

Change That Back
Azizi Gibson Feat. AKTHESAVIOR

Azizi Gibson drops new song "Change That Back" with accompanying music video featuring The Underachiever's AK The Savior.


Azizi Gibson has had a busy 2020 so far. "Change That Back" is his third single in less than three months, and this time, The Underachiever's AK The Savior blessed us with a verse. Azizi has surely been working, but given how different each of his singles have been, we're not sure if he's gearing up to release a project soon. Either way, we're excited, and you should be too. 

His latest single "Change That Back" features production that belongs in a horror movie- the music video not being too far off. The sample is eerie, and spacey, which is why Azizi's low tone and intimidating lyrics sound perfect on it. AK The Savior, however, only has one gear, the highest. Even on a beat as gritty as this, AK finds the ability to rip through his verse, switching flows while matching Azizi's menacing energy. 

Peep the video below and let us know what you think!

Which of Azizi's latest singles did you like best?

Quotable Lyrics

Shorty saying prayers on her knees
Know I'm the savior, no priest
I just want paper, don't preach
I don't like playing, don't reach
Got a match made with satan,
Keep f****** with a G

Azizi Gibson AKTHESAVIOR The Underachievers new music new song
