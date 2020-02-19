Azizi Gibson Keeps It Muddy On "Kamikaze"

Azizi Gibson has a few strengths with one of them being his ability to source inspiration from dark places. This is perfectly exemplified on his latest record, "Kamikaze." The rapper delves into the darkness with heartbreak, regrets and a cup full of muddy as he details confronting his inner demons. Gibson's vocal performance ranges across the track, going into more melodic sing-rap style while painting an image of his inner turmoil. "Life got me stressed/ Poppin' pills and I'm sippin' the lean/ I'm wishin' that today was my last day," he says on the hook.

Azizi Gibson has, per usual, been maintaining a busy schedule. In December, he capped off a productive year with Chimera Act. In late January, he blessed fans with his first drop of the year, "Now I Give No Phucks."

Quotable Lyrics

You say you mad now

Said you lose everything

Clothes and your bling and your bitches

All your family and your friends and your riches