Emerging emcee Azizi Gibson (of the preHISTORICcrew) was born in Frankfurt, Germany, raised in Bangkok, Thailand and is currently based in Maryland. He's signed to Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder imprint, which he describes as "the most unique and inspirational label on the third rock from the sun".

Gibson's here to bring you dope-ass jams, and we suggest you get familiar.

The last we heard of Azizi was his June 2013 mixtape Ghost In The Shell, which was soundtracked by Jonathan Lowell, MiLLz and Dae Han. Stay tuned for updates on his career, and hit up azizigibson.com for more information.