Azealia Banks is no stranger to the news cycle. The 31-year-old rapper is always in drama for her controversial comments and back-and-forth arguments with those in the industry. Now, she's trending once again after her most recent, and short-lived, performance.

Early this morning, around 3 a.m., Banks was on stage performing for the Wynwood Pride concert. Dressed in black from head to toe with her chest hanging out, the Harlem native had performed four songs before she'd gotten fed up with the entire ordeal.

Taking a break from serenading the audience with her rhymes, Banks decided to vent to them about the day she had been having. Video footage captured her saying, "For the last month and a half, I've just been getting f*cked with." As the crowd murmured in awe, she explained to them her situation.

"Set times have been moved," she stated. She then went on to disclose that there had been mishaps with whether or not she would be headlining the show. Concluding her thoughts, the "Anna Wintour" artist proclaimed, "I'm really not happy to be here."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Following her statements, Banks squatted down to be eye-to-eye with her audience before asking, "But, what did the fans ever do? What'd you guys ever do, right?" She further assured them that she was trying her hardest to continue on with the show, but she was finding it rather difficult.

Things got worse when she looked at the sound crew and told them, "I really don't wanna f*cking be here." Before she could finish her statement, they had cut her mic and turned off the screens displaying her image. This led to her throwing the microphone and exiting the stage.

The crowd began boo'ing once they realized she wasn't coming back out. Watch the incident below.