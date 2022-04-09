Azealia Banks can't stop raving about her new ass shots. On Satuday, April 9th, the Slay-Z recording artist hopped on her Instagram Story to show off some work she had done to her behind, which looks extra bootylicious.

"I got another round," she wrote above the before and after photos. "@miami_aesthetics is killing it, it's giving FDA approved ass. I think I want 60 more syringes of Radiesse. Y'all really have to hit up Nicole Wyatt, my good good Judy knows how to work them needles."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For anyone who's considering getting work done to their own butt, Banks assured her 877,000 followers that Radiesse is the best way to go. "No fr, my ass is so smooth and natural feeling uggh," she wrote atop a black screen earlier today.

"Radiesse BBL is a way better option than traditional BBL. Most women reabsorb the BBL and body fat, it's a ridiculously invasive procedure with an 18% death rate, an absolutely disgusting/bloody/pus-filled and LENGTHY healing process."

Banks went on to share that other options, such as Sculptra, have been known to give unwanted lumps, and she didn't even want to get started on the injections that exist on the black market.

"If we are on the brink of nuclear war I'm getting me some ass... JU HEARD!?!!" the "212" hitmaker went on, making light of the hectic world events that have been happening as of late. "The vegan metabolism stomach on flat flat and the enhanced booty is giving me [a new] level of sex appeal. You bitches are not ready."

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

Last month, Azealia Banks made headlines on our site for speaking out on Kanye West's Stem Player, also calling the Yeezus rapper a "deaf mascot" for the Black community – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about Azealia Banks' new booty in the comment section.