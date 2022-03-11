Azealia Banks is sharing her thoughts on Kanye West, once again. During her latest social media rant, the New Yorker took to the comment section to give her take on the "Stronger" recording artist's Stem Player, which exclusively holds his DONDA 2 project.

"So @kanyewest is on to something," a user commented, prompting Banks to offer up a lengthy, interesting response with her opinion on the technology. "He's onto absolutely nothing," she began. "He redesigned a portable speaker, there is no API (application programming interface) or appetizing UI/UX design and ISN'T KANYE'S IDEA."

The 30-year-old Harlem native went on to explain, "It's some start-up in London called Kano Technology, Kanye just slapped his name on it. All they are trying to do is sell you fancily decorated computer chips/raspberry pi things you can buy on Alibaba for $2.70."

"I wish Black men would stop being so quick to believe that this man has done anything revolutionary. He's like the blind dumb deaf mascot put in place for Black folk to idolize and not do their own research. IT'S A F*CKING PORTABLE SPEAKER/MP3 player."

In the "212" hitmaker's opinion, the Stem Player should "cost $30 and belongs in the Toys"R"Us Christmas catalogue that used to come in the newspaper."





"@teenageengineering is FAR BEYOND in this field. Nothing about the Stem Player generates income for anyone but Kanye. Another non-necessity. It's complete bullshit," she concluded.

Over in @theneighborhoodtalk Instagram comment section, there appear to be endless echoes of agreeance. "She's right," one user wrote. "Yup and y'all go running to buy his stuff every time," someone else chimed in.

Last month, Banks also threw shade at the 44-year-old rapper when she lashed out at his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, claiming that Ye owes her "a lot of money"